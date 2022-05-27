Presented by the Estelle & Dr. Milton Rosenberg Tikkun Leil Study Session Fund, B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will return to in-person programming for its Community-Wide Tikkun Leil Shavuot on June 4 and June 5 at the synagogue in Pepper Pike.
Senior Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria told the Cleveland Jewish News that the congregation is “really excited” to study together in person.
“The last two years during the height of the pandemic we pared down our programming,” Rudin-Luria said. “The first year, it was almost all prerecorded and a few live sessions on Zoom. Last year, it was exclusively Zoom. So, we’re excited to be back in person.”
In the past, Rudin-Luria said the programming would attract over 400 people in two days. While he doesn’t think this year will see a full return to those numbers, he said the congregation is still taking precautions and following its COVID-19 task force’s recommendations for health and safety.
“We’re so ready to host this capstone event, collaborating with 18 organizations in town – the Jewish magic number,” he said. “We can’t wait to be together.”
In a return to full-scale offerings, a total of eight sessions will start at 7 p.m. June 4. Topics span from Jewish genealogy and genetics, and interfaith families, to Jewish death rituals and the community’s connections to the American Civil War. Attendees can also participate in a midnight hike or hear from Cleveland Jewish News Managing Editor Bob Jacob on the day-to-day life of a local newsroom. The CJN is a co-sponsor of the event.
There will also be festival services, a dessert grand buffet and a kabbalistic mystical wedding. The event’s committee is made up of Rudin-Luria, Harriet Rosenberg Mann, Richard Berkowitz and Shani Kadis. The committee has been planning the programming since fall 2021, he said.
“There are several new presenters, people who are new to Cleveland,” Rudin-Luria said. “We have a variety of modalities, classes on different types of meditation, an exploration of Torah and I’m leading a midnight hike. In addition, there are several new educators – like Jay Leberman, head of school at Mandel JDS – who has never taught in person for us. There is also Rabbi David Komerofsky of Temple Israel in Canton and Rabbi Jeremy Lipton of Beth El Congregation in Akron.”
Rudin-Luria said gathering all of these new teachers to one venue represents a spread of Judaism – that there is a little bit for everyone.
“We always do a wide variety of topics like the Bible, the 10 Commandments, the Book of Ruth and even topics about interfaith families, antisemitism, conspiracy theories and pride and homosexuality within Judaism,” he said. “There is a lot of personal work and exploration of topics we haven’t largely engaged in as a larger community.”
With so many programming options, Rudin-Luria said he always suggests attendees pick one or two sessions that are their must-sees to get a feel for the sessions. But, some people do stay all night long, he added.
“Pick two and you’ll get a flavor and see if you can stay for more,” he said. “This is about our connection to Torah and renewing our connection to Torah. Just choose what speaks to you.”
His highlight for the weekend is a special keynote address by Stephen H. Hoffman, chairman of the Mandel Foundation and former president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, and Erika Rudin-Luria, who succeeded Hoffman as president of the Federation, on “Operation Moses, Solomon & Today: Bringing Ethiopian Olim Home to Israel” at 9:30 p.m., Rudin-Luria said.
“Steve has been working for more than 30 years to bring Ethiopian Jews to Israel,” he said. “From the opening moments of that community being found to working with Jewish agencies of the world to rescue them and bring them to Israel. Erika (Rudin-Luria’s wife) is also going to Ethiopia and will be speaking as someone on the ground, reporting firsthand on her work.”
As one of his “favorite rituals,” Rudin-Luria said he thinks of Shavuot as an “all-nighter or sleepover.”
“There is so much excitement,” he said. “I love the opportunity to learn from my colleagues in town. Cleveland is so blessed to have a plethora of teachers here, and oftentimes, we only learn from the ones within our smaller communities. It is a real blessing and incredible opportunity to gather together in one space and learn from so many gifted teachers.”