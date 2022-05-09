Bob Stark, whose Stark Enterprises in Cleveland built award-winning shopping and lifestyle centers Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere and Crocker Park in Westlake, announced May 6 he was stepping down as CEO of the company he has led for 43 years. He will become president and chairman of the company.
His son, Ezra Stark, 39, will become CEO.
Brian Midlik, chief investment officer, will assume the role as COO, overseeing day-to-day operations and strategic planning initiatives.
Bob Stark, 70, started the company that has become one of the largest real estate companies in Northeast Ohio while in law school at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland in 1978 when he developed a small row of shops in Mayfield Heights.
“I’ve had a pretty good run,” Bob Stark said in a news release. “As much as I’d love to continue on as CEO, I’m more than content with the culture and legacy that I have built here. Both Ezra and Brian have shown incredible aptitude as leaders in their time here, and they have an amazing support system from top to bottom with the team at Stark Enterprises. The company is in very good hands and I’m confident they’ll continue to do great things together … but I won’t be too far if they need me.”
Stark, a resident of Beachwood, is a past president of Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood, which includes the Bob and Marla Stark High School. He is also founder of Safed Foundation and a vice president of Young Israel of Greater Cleveland in Beachwood, according to Stark Enterprises’ website.
Bob Stark’s father, Fred Stark, made a name for himself in real estate as one of the first developers of the modern strip center and is the source of his son’s passion for the trade, according to the release. After Fred Stark died, Bob Stark began pursuing a career in real estate development. Under his leadership, Stark Enterprises has developed over 45 commercial and residential properties and employs over 150 individuals in eight states.
Bob Stark is renowned for championing the concepts of mixed-use and vertical integration in his projects, the release stated. His mission of creating great experiences has been at the core of all his developments as illustrated by his desire not only to blend a unique mixture of shops, restaurants and entertainment together, but also to assemble an experienced management team to ensure all aspects of the real estate portfolio are expertly executed in house, the release said.
“I found my voice in real estate development. It was my way of contributing to the social welfare, to the quality if life, and also, it was my creative outlet,” Bob Stark said in a video about the leadership transition. “It was my canvas on which I could envision something and create it in three-dimensions and watch how people interact with it. For me, it was artistic expression and a mission to do right by communities to improve places in which people work and which they live ...”
“Similar to myself, my oldest son, Ezra, was raised on this business and what it means and what it represents,” he continued in the video. “He knows that if you want to find the best opportunities to do the kind of things that we do in the best places possible, we have to expand. It’s the next generation of Stark Enterprises, which I’m happy to say is in the hands of someone who is smarter, and faster, and more capable than I am.”
After graduating from Brandeis University and New York University with a Master’s in Real Estate Development, Ezra Stark’s career at Stark Enterprises began in 2006. He has held leadership roles in leasing, development and asset management before being promoted to COO. Since then, he has grown the company’s footprint to 8 million square feet of Class A properties with a current value of over $2 billion, according to the release. Under his leadership, the portfolio has expanded significantly to include a broad range of asset classes and expansion in multiple states, the release stated.
“I’d like to express direct gratitude to my father for being my mentor, for being my teacher, for being one of my best friends and entrusting me to lead the company and expand upon his company and his legacy,” Ezra Stark said in the release. “I’m grateful for the opportunity and am hopeful to make him proud, make everyone I work with proud, and I look forward to continuing to achieve great things together.”
Ezra Stark, a Beachwood resident, is a donor and supporter of Fuchs Mizrachi School, according to the Stark Enterprises website.
Midlik, a Brecksville resident, started his career at Stark Enterprises in 2007, earning both a Bachelor’s in Finance and MBA from Cleveland State University.
He quickly became an integral part of the company’s decision-making process, particularly with regards to investment and financial strategy and after serving as vice president of the finance department, Midlik was promoted to chief investment officer, the release stated. His experience on the financial side of the business and strategic leadership capabilities have been invaluable in selecting new investments, implementing new initiatives, managing current assets and investments, and assisting with investor relations, the release stated.