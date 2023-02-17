The Bobby Fund, through the Horvitz YouthAbility Program at the Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland in Pepper Pike, provides young adults with internships or volunteer opportunities that give them experience in the workforce and prepare them for future jobs.
Heidi Solomon, Horvitz YouthAbility coordinator, and Irene Bussey, a participant in the program who interns with the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, publisher of the Cleveland Jewish News, and the National Council of Jewish Women Cleveland, discussed the program and how it helps young adults gain work experience.
“We are very fortunate to have received a generous endowment to fund this program and the funder really has a passion for integrated experiences in the community for people with exceptionalities,” Solomon said. “So, we wanted to maximize those opportunities.”
The funding has allowed Horvitz YouthAbility to create internships in the community in which they place ambassadors from the program into host sites to get meaningful work experience, she explained.
The arrangement is a “win-win” because the young person is building skills while the host site is getting help with completing tasks, Solomon said.
Multiple agencies and businesses throughout the area host interns, she said.
“There is a locally owned soap store, there are several small shops – one in Hudson, one in Twinsburg,” Solomon said. “There are several schools where we have people working in the library and the cafeteria. There’s a wide range of experiences.”
Solomon said she makes an effort to match the interns with places that fit their interests.
“I have someone that we’re trying to create an internship for now and she is very passionate about making homemade dog treats and there is a place in Van Aken called Woof Gang Bakery,” she said. “So, that’s a good match for her where it really matches her interests and her skills and she related really well with the manager of the store.”
Looking to the future of the program, she said she hopes to continue providing valuable experiences for the interns.
“(We want) to continue exposing our YouthAbility ambassadors to different possibilities for future jobs, future experiences; help them develop who they are as a person, strengthen their skills,” Solomon said.
Bussey said she interns two days a week, one day at the CJPC and the other at NCJW.
She said she was drawn to the CJPC because she studied broadcasting at Marietta College.
“It’s like a cousin, sort of, to what I originally studied in school,” she said.
Her tasks at the CJPC include clipping articles, organizing the news library, keeping a weekly newspaper delivery sheet up to date, inputting data and helping with mailings, she said.
At NCJW, she helps sort clothes for the Share What You Wear program, she said.
“I like some of the baby clothes because it’s so cute,” she said.
Looking forward, she said she wants to continue growing at her internships and hopes that they will someday help her secure employment in a field of her interest.
“(I hope) that they continue or that the places can employ me for the time that I come,” Bussey said.