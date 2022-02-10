FireFish Arts will present “Patterns of Time,” an interactive outdoor digital projection by new media artist Ross Bochnek beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 12, with an interactive opportunity to participate in creating the final video that will be screened on subsequent days.
Viewers will be able to control the digital kaleidoscope under the direction of Bochnek as it is being screened on the side of a five-story building.
Bochnek, a Pepper Pike resident, attended Solomon Schechter Day School and Orange High School, both in Pepper Pike. He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in film, photography and visual arts from Ithaca College in New York and a master’s in fine arts in design and technology from Parsons School of Design/New School University.
Using visuals inspired by both textiles and the contributions of diversity to the community, “Patterns of Time” creates a dancing digital fabric stitched and woven together into a geometric transformation, according to a news release. The projection includes 1970s-era photos of the parade’s traditional clothing, people and downtown Lorain, all scanned from the archives of the Lorain Historical Society, the release stated.
The resulting video installation will be projected from the windows of the Black River Innovative Artist Residence on the following two weekends from 6 to 9 p.m. and can be viewed from Broadway Avenue and 7th Street in downtown Lorain.
“We are excited to be a part of the growing arts community in downtown, and to be partnering with Ross Bochnek to bring this exciting and interactive project to Lorain,” Daisy Goddard, a BRIAR board member and FireFish artist board member, said in the release.
“Patterns of Time” will launch the 2022 FireFish Art schedule, which culminates in the annual FireFish Festival, to be held Sept. 17.