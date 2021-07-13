The family of Judy Spiegel, whose body was recovered from the rubble of Champlain Tower South in Surfside, Fla., July 9, reached out with gratitude to those who participated in the search following the building’s collapse.
“While this was the absolute worst news in the world, we are happy that we have been reunited,” Dr. Josh Spiegel posted on his Facebook page in a note signed by himself and siblings Rachel and Michael. “We thank … all the first responders, including the IDF team, for all the hard work.”
Spiegel’s burial was July 13 She was 65.
“The intense roller coaster of emotions that we have experienced over the past 18 days has been indescribable,” the post reads. “We truly appreciate all of our family and friends for being by our side, rooting us on, and praying that we be reunited with our mom.”
Judy and Kevin Spiegel and their family lived in Warren, prior to relocating to Florida. Josh Spiegel has friends in Greater Cleveland dating to his days as a student at The Ohio State University in Columbus.
In a previous interview with the Cleveland Jewish News, he thanked friends from Greater Cleveland for their support.
was a member of The Shul of Bal Harbour, where Seth E. Salver is gabbai.
Salver is the vice mayor of Bal Harbour and active with his condominium association.
“Everyone is very curious to know … what the investigation leads to,” he said.
Salver said his synagogue initially collected donations to help families affected by the collapse and raised more than $1.6 million for families.
Since initial days, he said, the mood has changed from hope to acceptance – and so have the prayers.
Referring to the recitation of Psalms, which express hope in a time of uncertainty, Salver said.
“People who were saying tehillim are now saying kaddish,” he said.
Salver is a Surfside native who grew up in Bay Harbor and lives with his wife, Perla, in Bal Harbour, and their children. Her sister, Shana Maikhor, married Dr. Morris Edelstein, who was raised in Greater Cleveland. The two lived in Greater Cleveland until a fellowship took the couple to Boston.