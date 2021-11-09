Named as one of four honorees, Richard J. Bogomolny, retired chairman and CEO of First National Supermarkets Inc., will be presented with the Cleveland Heritage Medal at a dinner on Nov. 18 at the City of Cleveland’s Grand Hall Rotunda in Cleveland.
Established in 2016, the Cleveland Heritage Medal recognizes those who have made meritorious contributions to the welfare and development of Cleveland and its citizens and is considered the highest civilian award in Greater Cleveland, according to a MetroHealth System news release. The other nominees are Margot James Copeland, retired chair and CEO of KeyBank Foundation; Beth E. Mooney, retired chairwoman and CEO at KeyCorp; and Margaret W. Wong, founder and managing partner of Margaret W. Wong & Associates LLC.
Bogomolny, who lives in Gates Mills with his wife, Patricia Kozerefski, is a former vice-chairman of the Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation; emeritus trustee of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland; chair emeritus of the Cleveland Institute of Music; emeritus chairman, former chairman and former president of the Musical Arts Association/The Cleveland Orchestra; and former chairman of the Northern Ohio Regional Board of the Anti-Defamation League. He is also a life member of the ADL national executive committee. In the past, he’s been honored for his civic leadership and community service by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Chamber Music America, Jewish National Fund and Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue, among others.
A member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, Bogomolny is also a founding chairman of the Negev Foundation, helping finance agricultural research in Ramat Negev, Israel, and later introduced crop growing technology to the Hopi Native American tribe in Arizona.
“I was greatly surprised when I received the call telling me I was getting this award,” Bogomolny told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 5. “These are the kinds of awards you can sit around hoping to get, it doesn’t work that way,” referencing the medal committee consisting of 20 community and corporate leaders created to select each year’s winners.
With his varied community endeavors, Bogomolny said he got involved in the community by watching the generations before him – namely his mother, father and his next-door neighbor, the late Julius Kravitz. He noted his mother was active in the local PTA groups, “which was very unusual because she was a woman and Jewish,” he said. Bogomolny also added she was the first woman to serve as chairman of the local JCC and the first woman president of Fairmount Temple.
When his father died while he was studying at Harvard College in Cambridge, Mass., Bogomolny didn’t return to school and instead took over the family grocery business. It was then when Kravitz, who he referred to affectionately as “Julie,” suggested Bogomolny get involved in the community. Kravitz was kidnapped from his Shaker Heights apartment with his wife and murdered in 1979. His wife lived.
“It was under his influence that I got involved with the federation early on in my life,” he said. “It was something you did. I found that being part of these institutions was, and still is, important to me personally. I got back more than I was able to give.”
Detailing his history of volunteerism that continues to run the gamut, Bogomolny said he found himself wanting to become even more involved once he retired.
“After I retired, I had determined that I didn’t just want to sit around and do nothing,” he said. “These groups in the community became even more valuable for me – and the personal satisfaction you get from working with these organizations, you can’t really get from business. Business is driven by profit and the work in these institutions is based on wanting to help others. And that is part of who I am.”
In looking at the other honorees, both present and past, Bogomolny said he’s worked with almost everyone in some capacity during his lifetime. To be included on a list with his friends and colleagues, he said it’s an “honor and a privilege” to serve the community and, in turn, receive the 2021 Cleveland Heritage Medal.
“All of these things intersect, and it’s been a fascinating life,” he said. “None of it could’ve happened without my wife, Pattie. Without her support emotionally and physically, none of these things would happen.”