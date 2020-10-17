A boil advisory is in effect Oct. 18 for residents of Gates Mills, Highland Heights, Lyndhurst, Mayfield, Mayfield Heights, Richmond Heights and South Euclid as a result of a water main break the previous night.
Residents should bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consuming, according to Cleveland Water.
The water main break occurred on Highland Road near Harris Road in Richmond Heights and caused low pressure or no water service in the affected communities.
A Cleveland Water crew was on site investigating the issue as of 10 p.m. Oct. 17, according to Cleveland Water's. Cleveland Water said it would post updates on its Facebook page.
Richmond Heights police were advising motorists to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story.