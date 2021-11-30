Editor's Note

A water main break overnight on Highland Road in Richmond Heights has caused low pressure or no water and has closed several schools on the east side Nov. 30.

At 8:45 a.m., a boil advisory was issued and customers affected by the boil advisory should bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consuming, Cleveland water said.

Water boil advisory

The area where the boil advisory is in affect. 

At 10:04 a.m., Cleveland water tweeted that crews have the break isolated and pressure is building back up. Some customers may notice an improvement already and most should be back to normal in a few hours, it tweeted.

Highland Road remains closed between Georgetown and Trebisky roads.

“There is a break on a 54 inch main … that is affected a number of customers,” Cleveland Water tweeted. “We’re working to control the leak and build pressure back up for affected customers.”

Schools are closed in Richmond Heights and South Euclid Lyndhurst school districts, as well as some schools in the Mayfield City School district.

This is a developing story. 

