A boil advisory for several east side suburbs was lifted at about 3:20 p.m. Dec. 1

"Test results showed no pathogens were present in any sample," Cleveland water tweeted. "The water is safe to drink and use as normal."

A water main break in the morning Nov. 30 on Highland Road in Richmond Heights caused low pressure or no water and has closed several schools.

At 8:45 a.m., a boil advisory was issued and customers affected by the boil advisory were told to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consuming, Cleveland water said.

At 10:04 a.m., Cleveland Water tweeted that crews have the break isolated and pressure is building back up. Some customers may notice an improvement already and most should be back to normal in a few hours, it tweeted.

Highland Road remains closed between Georgetown and Trebisky roads.

“There is a break on a 54 inch main … that is affected a number of customers,” Cleveland Water tweeted. “We’re working to control the leak and build pressure back up for affected customers.”

Schools are closed in Richmond Heights and South Euclid Lyndhurst school districts, as well as some schools in the Mayfield City School district.

