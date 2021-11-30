This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. to include boil alert being lifted.
A boil advisory for several east side suburbs was lifted at about 3:20 p.m. Dec. 1
"Test results showed no pathogens were present in any sample," Cleveland water tweeted. "The water is safe to drink and use as normal."
A water main break in the morning Nov. 30 on Highland Road in Richmond Heights caused low pressure or no water and has closed several schools.
At 8:45 a.m., a boil advisory was issued and customers affected by the boil advisory were told to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consuming, Cleveland water said.
At 10:04 a.m., Cleveland Water tweeted that crews have the break isolated and pressure is building back up. Some customers may notice an improvement already and most should be back to normal in a few hours, it tweeted.
Highland Road remains closed between Georgetown and Trebisky roads.
“There is a break on a 54 inch main … that is affected a number of customers,” Cleveland Water tweeted. “We’re working to control the leak and build pressure back up for affected customers.”
⚠️ There is a break on a 54” main on Highland Ave. in Richmond Hts. that is affecting a number of customers. We’re working to control the leak and build pressure back up for affected customers.— Cleveland Water (@ClevelandWater) November 30, 2021
Schools are closed in Richmond Heights and South Euclid Lyndhurst school districts, as well as some schools in the Mayfield City School district.
This is a developing story.