The water boil advisory for Highland Heights, Lyndhurst, Richmond Heights and South Euclid was lifted July 6.
At 2 p.m., Cleveland Water received results from the water samples taken July 5 which showed no pathogens were present in any sample, according to a news release.
The water is safe to drink and use as normal, Cleveland Water said.
For the next few days, some customers may see continuous or intermittent discoloration as Cleveland water continues flushing the area. Additionally, customers may see cloudy or milky water, possibly even air escaping from faucets, and this is normal evacuating air from the distribution system.
Cleveland Water issued the boil advisory early July 5 after a transmission main break on Dorsh Road near Burger Road in South Euclid caused depressurization in a significant portion of the affected area.
Crews continued to work on the transmission main break and the road will likely remain partially closed in the area for the rest of the week.