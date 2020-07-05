A boil advisory remained in effect July 6 for some residents in Highland Heights, Lyndhurst, Richmond Heights and South Euclid due to a 42-inch main break overnight on July 5 on Dorsh Road near Burger Road in South Euclid.
The affected area is bounded by Monticello/Wilson Mills on the north, Green Road on the west, Cedar Road on the south, and Brainard Road on the east.
However, some Beachwood and University Heights also reported "cloudy" or brown water on July 5.
Cleveland Water said the following precautions should be taken:
• Do not the drink the water without flushing and boiling it first.
• Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking for at least three minutes.
• Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for at least one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.
• Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
Water-borne illness may include nausea and stomach discomfort. If you experience one or more of these symptoms and they persist, contact your doctor. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants and some elderly people may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.
Cleveland Water said it has no evidence at this time the water system is contaminated. The possibility, however, does exist that the water system is contaminated and is issuing an advisory as a precaution.