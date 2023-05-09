As 150 participants took to the starting line May 7 to raise funds through Move It! For Menorah Park, several also joined to cheer on the runners and walkers as well as enjoy a performance by Jesse Jukebox.
Before the race began, Diane Liliestedt, president and COO of Menorah Park, shared a few remarks to thank the supporters and explain the importance of the event.
“Financial success of this event is dependent upon all of you creating your teams and encouraging your friends and family to support you,” Liliestedt said. “When you win, we win, so thank you. This event raises precious operating funds so we can continue to provide superior services to adults as they age and excellence in care.”
With a goal of $100,000 for general operating costs to support Menorah Park’s services and programs for its resident, she announced that $80,000 had been raised as of May 5, with many participants still raising funds.
Jane Furth, director of the annual campaign and outreach, also welcomed the participants before the race. Furth and Joshua Berger, foundations operations manager, shared gratitude for the volunteers, donors and all those who came out in support, and the “small and mighty” team that made the event possible. Following the race, trophies were given to the overall first-place finishers for the men and women, and medals were given to the top finishers for each age group. In the 5K run, Tyler Bolaney and Jen Waters were the overall top finishers in the male and female category, respectively.
To add to the family fun aspect of the event, Jesse Jukebox performed at the finish line as families sat on the lawn and children danced to each song.