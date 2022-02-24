Euclid Commons, one of Cleveland State University’s dorms, received a bomb threat this morning.
According to a 10:21 a.m. Feb. 24 tweet from the official university Twitter account, Cleveland State University Police were called to the scene, and students, staff and the public were asked to stay away from the area.
CSU Safety Alert: There is a bomb threat at Euclid Commons 2502 Euclid Ave. CSU Police are on scene. Stay away from the area. More information to follow. #clestate pic.twitter.com/D5P5lDHqhe— Cleveland State University (@CLE_State) February 24, 2022
“A bomb threat was received for Euclid Commons, a CSU residence hall that also houses administrative offices,” a follow up tweet posted at 10:34 a.m. read. “The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution around 9:45 a.m.”
In another 10:34 a.m. tweet, the university said that bomb sniffing dogs, Cleveland State University Police, Cleveland Division of Police, Cleveland Heights Police Department and Greater Cleveland Regional Authority Transit Police Department were on the scene and again urged students, staff and the public to avoid the area.
By 11:02 a.m., police had cleared the area at Euclid Commons, saying normal activities could resume.
Cleveland State University is at 2121 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.