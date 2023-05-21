Kids’ Book Bank’s “Books Like Me” campaign is slated to run through the end of May.
The campaign is raising funds to purchase and distribute diverse books to children in Greater Cleveland. Kids’ Book Bank’s mission is to foster literacy and a love of reading by giving free books to children in need through collaboration and community partners.
Eighty-four percent of children who receive books from the Kids’ Book Bank are children of color, while only 4% of the books donated feature diverse characters.
Funds from the campaign will be used to purchase and distribute brand-new diverse children’s books to grow home libraries.
To learn more, visit kidsbookbank.org.