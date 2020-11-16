Randy Boroff, who has been head of school at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike for six years, announced Nov. 13 that he would be stepping into a new role.
“As I look toward the completion of my forty-eighth year in education and sixth year as Head of School at Gross Schechter Day School (GSDS), I face a decision regarding my retirement, and assisting our Board with developing a succession plan for the leadership of Gross Schechter,” he wrote.
“Dara Yanowitz, the Head of School Evaluation and Support Chair (HSEC) along with Abigail Stadlin, Board President have had several conversations with me about the future of Gross Schechter Day School and the transition to new leadership. I have agreed to stay on at GSDS in a new role leading our academic program; working with teachers, developing curriculum and monitoring student progress. I am very excited to move to this new position when a candidate for Head of School is identified. I look forward to working with the Board, the teachers and the community as Gross Schechter moves into the next exciting chapter of our school’s success.”
In 2019, the school extended his contract until June 2022.
Boroff has been in education for more than 40 years. Prior to joining Gross Schechter, he was superintendent for North Royalton Schools and Revere Local Schools in Richfield, and assistant superintendent and high school principal for Beachwood City Schools for 16 years.
The board of trustees has convened a Vision for the Future committee, through the executive committee, to select the next head of school.
The committee consists of: chair, Dara Yanowitz; board officers, Erica Lazzaro, Sarah Zimmerman, Leah Epstein, Aaron Saidel, Rob Fishman, Kate Milgrom and Stadlin; past presidents, Gary Gross, Beth Rosenberg, Rabbi Melinda Mersack, Michael Diamant and Ted Einhorn; Jewish Education Center of Cleveland senior staff: Seymour Kopelowitz and Marlyn Jaffe; and Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria.
