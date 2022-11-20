Bath & Body Works Inc.’s board of directors unanimously appointed Gina Boswell as the company’s CEO and a member of the board, effective Dec. 1, according to a news release.
Boswell has more than 30 years of experience, including extensive beauty and personal care leadership roles at global companies such as Unilever, Alberto Culver Company and The Estee Lauder Companies, the release said. She brings expertise in sales, marketing, brand-building and business development and strategy, along with strong operational experience and a demonstrated track record of delivering successful business outcomes. Known as a values-based leader, Boswell has led cross-functional teams both domestically and internationally with a strong focus on team building, the release said.
“I am both honored and excited to join Bath & Body Works and lead the company at such a dynamic time,” Boswell said in the release. “I see tremendous potential to leverage the company’s deep customer connections, significant product innovation capabilities and vertically integrated supply chain to advance Bath & Body Works’ growth and drive shareholder value. I look forward to partnering with the board, leadership team and the talented associates across the organization to build on and accelerate the company’s leadership as a global omnichannel personal care and home fragrance brand.”
Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L Brands, was founded by Leslie H. and Abigail Wexner in 1963. The Wexners left the company’s board of directors in 2021.
Sarah Nash, who has served as interim CEO since May and executive board chair since February, will remain executive chair through the end of the company’s fiscal year, Jan. 28, 2023, at which time she will transition to board chair.
Nash said, “Gina is a proven leader of global businesses with decades of beauty and personal care industry experience and an impressive track record of driving profitable growth. Gina’s customer-centric mindset, multi-channel expertise and passion for building high-performance cultures make her the ideal leader for Bath & Body Works’ next growth chapter.”
