Dr. Akram Boutros, who was fired as MetroHealth’s CEO, has filed his first lawsuit against MetroHealth System and its trustees alleging repeated violations of Ohio’s Open Meeting law.
Boutros, who was instrumental in MetroHealth’s turnaround and transformation, was hired in 2013 and fired Nov. 21 after the MetroHealth board alleged that he gave himself more than $1.9 million in unauthorized bonuses from 2018 to 2022.
In the lawsuit filed Nov. 28 in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, Boutros claims he brought the violations of the Open Meeeting Law to the attention of Vanessa L. Whiting, MetroHealth’s board chair, and that she “caused the board to retaliate by trumping up bogus charges against him for taking supposedly unauthorized bonuses and then terminating his employment on that basis.”
Jason R. Bristol at Cohen, Rosenthal & Kramer LLP in Cleveland, filed the lawsuit on Boutros’ behalf.
Bristol wrote that Boutros will “file a separate lawsuit to recover damages for this retaliation and other misconduct.”
The six-count lawsuit asks the court to declare Boutros’ firing null and void, to rescind his firing and the hiring of his replacement. It also seeks a preliminary injunction compelling the defendants to comply with the Open Meeting Law as well as declaratory relief, civil forfeiture, costs, attorney’s fees and any further relief.
Defendants named are MetroHealth trustees J.B. Silvers, Inajo Davis Chappell, John Corlett, Maureen Dee, John M. Hairston Jr., Robert Hurwitz, Terry Monnolly, John M. Moss, Walker and Whiting as well as The MetroHealth System.
Whiting released a statement Nov. 28 about the lawsuit.
“We’re disappointed, though not surprised, that Dr. Boutros has filed a lawsuit,” Whiting said in the statement. “His allegations are little more than a distraction from these fundamental facts: That he awarded himself nearly $2 million in bonuses without proper review or authorization and that he concealed those payments from MetroHealth’s trustees and the public. We are confident the board acted in accord with Ohio law, but no one should lose sight of the irony that someone who for five years actively cloaked his actions is trying now to recast himself as a champion of sunshine. We will file our response in due time, but urge everyone to read the Tucker Ellis report that resulted from the investigation we launched into Dr. Boutros’ actions. It speaks for itself.”
The Nov. 19 Tucker Ellis report Whiting referred to was made public Nov. 25 on MetroHealth’s website.
In November 2021 Boutros announced he would retire at the end of 2022. The MetroHealth board in February engaged consultants to conduct a search and held multiple meetings regarding the search in executive session.
Boutros notified Whiting, MetroHealth trustee E. Harry Walker and MetroHealth co-general counsel Laura McBride of the violations of the Open Meeting Law in July or August.
“Dr. Boutros believed it was his duty to bring to light any unlawful or unethical conduct at the institution, and to ensure that the new CEO was lawfully engaged,” the lawsuit reads. “Within days after Dr. Boutros challenged her on these matters, board chair Whiting took it upon herself to begin questioning certain bonuses that Dr. Boutros had been receiving since 2018 along with hundreds of other MetroHealth executives and managers and which were approved by the board.”
Two law firms were retained to investigate Boutros.
“In a meeting with Dr. Boutros on October 11, 2022, board chair Whiting claimed that the law firm of Mansour Gavin LPA (of Cleveland) had already been retained to conduct an internal investigation into the compensation issue,” the lawsuit reads. “According to Whiting, however, she was dissatisfied with the results of their work and she shopped for other counsel.”
John McCaffrey of Tucker Ellis LLP in Cleveland was then retained to represent a special investigation committee of the MetroHealth board. McCaffrey penned the Nov. 19 Tucker Ellis report.