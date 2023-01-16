orange_np4hbms.JPG

Sixth graders join principal Brian Frank, standing, far right, and adviser Morgan Bond, standing, left, and assistants Catie Hodgson, right, and Stacey Beacher, not pictured, in support of the program after adding their names to the pledge and showing signs of love.

 Submitted photo

Brady Middle School is working toward becoming an official No Place for Hate school, following in the footsteps of Orange High School in Pepper Pike. A part of receiving the designation is a requirement to sign a pledge where students and staff commit to challenging bias and bullying in the school, according to a news release. During middle school lunch periods, members of the No Place for Hate committee facilitated the signing of the pledge, which was then hung in the cafeteria.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

6
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you