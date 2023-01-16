Brady Middle School is working toward becoming an official No Place for Hate school, following in the footsteps of Orange High School in Pepper Pike. A part of receiving the designation is a requirement to sign a pledge where students and staff commit to challenging bias and bullying in the school, according to a news release. During middle school lunch periods, members of the No Place for Hate committee facilitated the signing of the pledge, which was then hung in the cafeteria.
Brady Middle School seeks to become No Place for Hate school
