orange_vippanel.JPG
Submitted photo

Brady Middle School seventh graders recently selected and researched charities for which they are passionate. They worked to create a multi-page argumentative research essay in support of their charity of choice and then created a corresponding visual presentation that would be memorable and might influence others to donate to that charity, according to a news release. The students whose presentations were most effective as determined by their peers had the opportunity to present to a VIP Panel composed of adults from around the school district. Those students and their projects selected included are Gideon Greenberg, from left, and John Schmidt, Action Against Hunger; Kailash Thamilarasan and Henry Gehrmann, CancerCare; Jaya Dixit, The Humane Society of the United States; Zeynep Berber, World Resources Institute; and Josie Ponsky, Emily Utech and Junah Beck, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

