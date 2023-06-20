Brady Middle School seventh graders recently selected and researched charities for which they are passionate. They worked to create a multi-page argumentative research essay in support of their charity of choice and then created a corresponding visual presentation that would be memorable and might influence others to donate to that charity, according to a news release. The students whose presentations were most effective as determined by their peers had the opportunity to present to a VIP Panel composed of adults from around the school district. Those students and their projects selected included are Gideon Greenberg, from left, and John Schmidt, Action Against Hunger; Kailash Thamilarasan and Henry Gehrmann, CancerCare; Jaya Dixit, The Humane Society of the United States; Zeynep Berber, World Resources Institute; and Josie Ponsky, Emily Utech and Junah Beck, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
developing
Brady Middle School students create charitable messages
-
- Posted
- Comments
CJN Most Popular
-
B’nai Jeshurun honors 37 ‘influencers’ at gala event
-
The Historic Tanglewood Club on course for sale
-
Aurora seeks to purchase Geauga Lake, former SeaWorld property
-
Kampinski & Roberts wins $7.6M verdict against Cleveland Clinic
-
Teen survivor throws pajama party for 18th birthday to help other children
CJN Most Popular
-
B’nai Jeshurun honors 37 ‘influencers’ at gala event
-
The Historic Tanglewood Club on course for sale
-
Aurora seeks to purchase Geauga Lake, former SeaWorld property
-
Kampinski & Roberts wins $7.6M verdict against Cleveland Clinic
-
Teen survivor throws pajama party for 18th birthday to help other children