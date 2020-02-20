Following the Nov. 15, 2019 gas-line explosion that temporarily evacuated residents, knocked out power for hours and caused damage requiring months of repair, Brainard Circle in Pepper Pike is scheduled to reopen Feb. 21.
As previously reported by the Cleveland Jewish News, Dominion East Ohio Gas had recently completed a months-long project and was doing restoration work when a damaged gas-line exploded early in the morning near the intersection of Shaker Boulevard and Brainard Road.
The reopening of Brainard Circle has been changed due to recent weather, but Pepper Pike Mayor Richard M. Bain said the circle’s construction crew informed him the reopening is planned for the end of the work week.
“Because there was some weather issues and some other construction issues and things like that, (the initial reopening date) slid (a week) and they’re looking at this Friday now,” Bain said. “But that’s always construction and weather dependent.”