The 41st annual International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies International Conference on Jewish Genealogy will take place in Philadelphia Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, with a virtual component as well.
The conference will feature more than 100 speakers, with more than 250 sessions covering virtually every aspect of Jewish genealogy.
Ken Bravo of South Euclid, president of the IAJGS, will preside over the conference.
The keynote speaker will be Michael Hoberman, professor of American literature at Fitchburg State University in Fitchburg, Mass., and author of “New Israel/New England: Jews and Puritans in Early America” and “A Hundred Acres of America: The Geography of Jewish American Literature.”
The special conference tracks are early Jewish settlers of the Americas, innovative methodology, keepers of the Shoah memory, beginners, DNA insights for genealogy, and heritage and cultural material.
Conference programs will be geared toward first-timers to conference veterans, and will include lectures, lunches, computer labs and networking. An exhibitor hall and resource library will include genealogy experts, mentors and archivists for a one-stop research experience at the conference site.
Early bird registration is open until May 31. Due to social distancing restrictions, attendance to the conference will be limited; therefore, a wait list will be created. Registration and conference program details are posted on the conference website, iags2021.org. Information is also available at facebook.com/groups/IAJGS.