Breakthrough Public Schools’ 11th annual Breakthrough Bash on May 6 will honor Alan Rosskamm, the recently retired as founding CEO of the network of public charter schools in Cleveland.
The bash, which took place virtually last year due to COVID-19, will return to the Hilton Cleveland Downtown for a full night of festivities run by students and alumni of the schools. This year’s theme is “Hat’s off” to give a tip of the hat to the night’s honoree and the school community, and guests are asked to wear a hat of their choice.
“This year’s honoree is Alan, and Alan was the CEO of Breakthrough Public Schools for the past 12 years or so,” John Zitzner, president of Friends of Breakthrough Schools, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “We hired him when we first created Breakthrough, which we were putting it together in 2009 and it got kicked off in 2010. He was the founding CEO and served through our growth period.”
Friends of Breakthrough Schools is a nonprofit development and advocacy organization to provide and advocate funding for the charter schools. Under Rosskamm’s leadership, Breakthrough Schools grew from three to 12 schools, has been recognized as the top charter network in the state of Ohio, and created the Cleveland Plan with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
“It’s a wonderful honor that I am being honored by Breakthrough Schools and that the lead sponsor is Jo-Ann Stores where I spent 28 years of my business career,” Rosskamm, a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike who lives in Gates Mills, told the CJN. “It was wonderful that Jo-Ann stepped up in that way.”
Prior to working with Breakthrough, Rosskamm served as the CEO of Jo-Ann stores, and when the retailer heard the former CEO would be honored at the bash, it stepped up as the presenting sponsor.
The evening will begin with a cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres before guests enter the ballroom for the program. The event typically brings in 900 guests when in person and last year’s virtual program received 2,800 unique views on YouTube, Zitzner, who lives in Cleveland, said, so this year’s hybrid model bash is expected to be a popular event.
The program will include the honoring of Rosskamm, a paddle raise, a panel discussion hosted by students and alum, a video by local creative filmmaker Laura Paglin, and introductions from the six new alumni council leaders. Breakthrough Schools has 2,100 alums and recently introduced the Alumni Success Program to provide services to alums from age 14 to 24, aiding with networking, navigating high school and college or post-secondary plans, and searching for job and internship opportunities, he said.
The paddle raise, which in the network’s growth period went toward adding new classrooms, will be going toward the Rosskamm Teacher Support Fund for teachers to have additional discretionary funds to spend in their classrooms. The paddle raise typically raised $300,000-$500,000 and Zitzner said he hopes to raise enough for each teacher to receive $500 for their class.
“After that, when the party is over and the paddle raise is done, then you move into the afterparty which is a (sundae bar sponsored by Alan’s sister, Jackie Rothstein, and her husband Fred) in the lobby and an open bar,” Zitzner said. “It’s just a great evening.”