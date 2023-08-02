Breakthrough Public Schools alumni students participated in a free summer program, “Beyond the Classroom: Careers in Health Care,” from July 18 to July 21.
Twenty-five rising ninth through 12th grade alumni students participated in the first iteration of the four-day program, organized by Beyond Breakthrough, the school network’s alumni organization. The program was also hosted in partnership with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
Students interested in medical careers gained clinical exposure through a variety of seminars, live demonstrations and hands-on activities throughout the week. During the first two days, students participated in lung and heart dissections, heard from specialists in neurology, ultrasound and sports medicine, learned about the administrative side of health care from executive leaders and participated in CPR/AED certification, all at UH Ahuja Medical Center.
Dr. David Rosenberg, a pulmonologist and the medical director of the UH Ahuja Lung Center, and assistant clinical professor at the CWRU School of Medicine, said in a news release before the program that he looked forward to the first year of the program. Rosenberg, a congregant of Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike, is also a board member of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and established the Beachwood High School Medical Academy in 2014. He was honored by the Cleveland Jewish News as a member of the 2020 class of CJN 18 Difference Makers.
“Our goal is to create hands-on learning experiences to peak students’ interests and get them excited about pursuing careers in the health care field,” Rosenberg said in the release. “We’ll teach them that there are a variety of fields in medicine to pursue that expand well-beyond becoming a physician or nurse. Students could discover they’re interested in becoming an ultrasound technician, hospital administrator or athletic trainer, for example, and may not have known about those career options prior to this week of experiential learning.”
Ralph E. Johnson, CEO of Breakthrough Public Schools, said in the release he felt the program would be an exciting experience for students.
“We’re thankful for the opportunity to work with Dr. Rosenberg and his team at University Hospitals, Case Western Reserve, and Greater Cleveland Food Bank,” he said in the release. “This opportunity exposes our alumni to career opportunities that have the potential to change the trajectory of their lives. Collaborative efforts like these are vital to the success of our alumni and they provide great value to our entire community. This program aids us in our mission to empower our scholars and alumni to lead lives full of impact and opportunity.”
On the third day of the program, students were set to explore the relationship between food and health at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and participated in a cooking class. On the final day, students visited and toured CWRU’s health education campus, which houses its medical, nursing and dental schools. They also participated in a health professions fair and rotated between different skills labs.
“On behalf of Breakthrough Public Schools and Beyond Breakthrough, we are so appreciative of how this program came together for our alumni,” Brittany Hurd, chief alumni success officer of the Beyond Breakthrough program, said in the release. “It will be eye-opening for them in terms of their career trajectory as our alumni navigate high school, college and beyond.”