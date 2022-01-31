Brennan issues proclamation for International Holocaust Remembrance Day

University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan recognized International Holocaust Remembrance Day Jan. 27 with a proclamation from the city.
In his Jan. 28 University Heights Wrap Up weekly email, he wrote “NEVER FORGET. Yesterday was International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1945.
“Nearly two decades ago, the United Nations General Assembly designated Jan. 27 an annual day of commemoration for its member states, in honor of the 6 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism,” the item concludes.