Michele Weiss, University Heights vice mayor and city council member, told the Cleveland Jewish News after hearing Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan call councilwoman Shari Sax “dumb” at a March 21 committee of the whole meeting, the mayor has shown a pattern of aggressive behavior. The meeting was to discuss hiring practices, qualifications and prices in hiring an engineer.
“He was censured a few years ago for this exact same thing,” Weiss said March 27. “There’s no justification for any of it at this point.”
She said the mayor did not apologize.
“Every single comment he made was to justify his actions,” Weiss said.
Brennan told the CJN March 27 he did reach out to Sax and that he regretted his comment.
Sax wrote and sponsored an ordinance that dictates outcomes that require the city to hire more people, acquire more equipment and not do anything that addresses issues of fuel use, workers comp injuries and being more sustainable.
Brennan accused Sax of being out of step with the community, and it’s been a disservice.
“That would have been the more articulate thing to have said at the time, rather than just calling her dumb, which is needlessly insightful and rude and unnecessary and doesn’t get to the heart of the matter,” he said. ”She’s making bad decisions and implementing bad policy. That’s truly what needed to be said.”
Brennan said Sax read a prepared statement criticizing contracts that had nothing to do with topics at hand, then left the meeting.
“So my comment was unfortunately dismissive,” Brennan said.
Sax told the CJN March 27, “From the get-go, the mayor has been dismissive with me. It’s not the first time he’s insulted me in public.”
She said since January 2022, Brennan’s called her names and did not respond to many questions, emails and messages, and said she was distracting with questions that were meaningless.
Brennan said he doesn’t think Sax is really dumb, but misguided in moving the city forward. He accused her of cherry-picking data on a recycling ordinance, not following expert advice and not utilizing a paid study or two surveys”
However, Weiss said the mayor doesn’t collaborate with council, doesn’t know how to compromise, and it’s upsetting, frustrating and aggravating.
“It’s so hard to get anything accomplished,” Weiss said. “His unwillingness to collaborate and compromise, and unprofessional conduct has cost the city employee morale and resignations.”
She doesn’t think the mayor’s behavior can be remedied as long as he refuses to work out things or answer council’s emails or calls.
“I think that someone else could do a better job,” Weiss said.
Sax said contrary to the mayor’s statements, she talked to people on local, regional, county, state and national levels to get as much information as she could. She sent the ordinance to committee, where it passed unanimously and then council passed it 6-1.
“I was able to do what people wanted as evidenced by the surveys, what the committee wanted as evidenced by the unanimous vote, what the council wanted as evidenced by 6-1 (vote), she said.
Sax said Brennan wanted a unilateral approach, but there were unique, creative and realistic options for collaboration. What was being discussed at the moment was for the architects and engineers in the city to review the engineering contract and to create requests for statements of qualifications for engineering projects in the city, she said.
Sax said the proposal was to put out to bid, get a request for qualifications, interview the companies and select the three best offers for the mayor to choose from. It would then go to council to approve and make appropriations for money.
“The mayor said no,” she said.
Sax left at 6:25 p.m. for a prior engagement after giving examples of recent public meetings where the mayor had struggles with contracts.
“He’s an attorney by education and profession, so I find it very odd that he’s having so many issues with contracts,” Sax said, suggesting a more collaborative approach be used.
Sax has had issues with the contracts given without a process, citing GPD Group and engineer Joe Cuini, questioning the mayor’s idea of hiring an entire engineering company for a position that should be held by one engineer.
She cited those concerns “especially when the company is one of the largest contributors to the mayor’s campaign,” noting any perceived conflict should be removed, and council wants to mimic an Ohio Revised Code that requires competitive bids for contracts over $50,000.”