University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan announced June 22 he is running for a second term.
Brennan, 49, had hinted he would do so at his March 18 state of the city address.
“It is amazing how far we’ve come in less than four years,” Brennan said in the news release announcing his candidacy.
He said he looked forward to taking his positive campaign for continued change to the residents.
“For the first time in decades, we are building new homes,” Brennan said. “This year, we will break ground on a first-class town home development on South Taylor Road. And what was once viewed as impossible is now within reach – the redevelopment of University Square.
“We’ve fixed the city’s finance department. By taking care of the people’s money and using it prudently, we can continue to deliver high-quality services, while improving them to make the City more sustainable. On day one, we began restoring the fire department. We replaced a 28-year-old ladder truck, purchased a new ambulance, improved staffing and training, and reopened the fire prevention bureau.”
Brennan said he established the office of community policing and a citizens advisory committee “where police and citizens work together to review and update use-of-force and de-escalation policies. These initiatives make University Heights a safer place to live.”
Brennan announced that initiative at the Heights For Our Lives march June 23, 2020, in front of University Heights City Hall.
“We built the city’s first bike lanes,” he said. “We paved streets that hadn’t been resurfaced in over 20 years. We made special pickups available to order online. We updated our monthly printed newsletter to an e-news, and we raised the city’s profile on social media. Most importantly, we persevered through the pandemic. Together.”
Brennan looked back at the city’s old slogan before looking forward to the future, according to the release.
“University Heights is not just a collection of ‘beautiful homes,’” he said in the release. “There’s now a new sense of community and progress. We feel it on weekend mornings at The Walt, when neighbors gather for coffee. We feel it at the Summer Concert Series, the parade, the pool, and neighborhood events. We feel it with the new synagogue building coming to South Green Road. University Heights is now so much more than home. And we’ve only just begun.”
Despite his accomplishments, city council censured Brennan May 3 for “use of offensively coarse and unwarranted and inappropriate language and for the conduct unbecoming of the office of mayor.” He had apologized in April for his use of graphic language.
Brennan, who is a lawyer, unseated Susan K. Infeld to become mayor in 2017.
In recent months, Brennan has shut down two synagogues operating in residential neighborhoods without city permits: one in February that was ramping up to operate as a Shabbos shul at 4464 Churchill Ave. called Kehillat Heichai HaKodesh and a second in June that had been operating for a decade, the Aleksander Shul at 4380 University Parkway.
In June, he endorsed the building of Congregation Zichron Chaim on South Green Road, praising the work of leaders of that synagogue for working closely with city staff to develop the plan.
Brennan has at least one challenger in councilwoman Barbara Blankfeld, who has filed papers at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.