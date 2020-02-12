In his second State of the City address, University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan spoke to a crowd of about 45 people detailing the city’s 2019 accomplishments and 2020 goals, with key details provided about University Square and financial plans.
Brennan kicked off his speech Feb. 11 in the Lombardo Student Center at John Carroll University with long-awaited University Square updates, redevelopment plans to renovate the plaza located on the corner of Cedar Road and Warrensville Center Road, announcing the city had finally found a suitable developer, Brad Kowit, in 2019. With numerous others involved as well, the financial aspect had been figured out and the development agreement and cooperative agreement draftings between parties had started.
Phase one consists of about 203 market-rate apartments with about 5,000 square feet of new retail, which may consist of livable or workable space. Phase two will be explored following the completion of phase one and seeing what fits the city best, Brennan explained.
“Mr. Kowit is hopeful to have shovels in the ground this summer,” said Brennan, who was elected in November 2017. “It is ambitious, but possible. And this city will continue to work to make the ambitious possible.”
When it comes to 2020’s finances, Brennan introduced an administration-created budget that eliminates deficit spending and balances funds while still allowing for necessary road repairs and safety spending without cutting into reserves.
“We have the means to obtain a bridge loan to make available today the money we need and that we can pay back as other obligations come off the books over the course of the next three years,” Brennan said. “With that money being freed up, we will have the ability to pay off that loan – without even factoring in the income we can properly expect on the townhomes and University Square, not just from the new residents who will live there, but from the payroll of the construction workers on these projects. Nevertheless, some are hesitant about the idea. Don’t be. This is a sensible way to provide the residents the level of service they need and expect. And we can do this without increasing the tax burden on our residents.”
He stressed the alternatives to the bridge loan include raising the the income tax, eliminating the tax credit or reducing the effectiveness of the city’s safety forces.
“I do not and will not support raising our city income tax,” Brennan said. “I do not and will support eliminating the tax credit. And I not, will not, and cannot support gutting our safety services. Therefore, I support the bridge loan, as should council, and I call upon council to approve the administration’s proposed budget with the bridge loan. Because it is going to be one of these four things. Let’s pick the right one.”
Brennan also addressed the following:
• University Heights will see numerous new residential options coming to the area, including new townhomes in the new residential attached zoning district on the north end of the Cedar-Taylor District following the creation of three infill homes on vacant lots in the city of University built by a partnership with Knez Builders. In 2020, there will be an influx of new single family homes, market-rate apartments and townhomes to meet the increased demand to live in the city.
• The economic development department, headed by Susan Drucker, aims to redevelop the former Action Pest site and develop the former KFC and Midas sites in 2020.
• Brennan also stressed a need for the city’s zoning map to be updated guarantee current uses comply with the zoning designations.
• Brennan expressed a 2020 continuation of Fall Fest on Oct. 11 with a plan to double the number the vendors from 35 to 70, Summer Concert Series on June 18 featuring Carlos Jones and the Plus Band, City Beautiful 5k on Sept. 13, Civic Awards with an undecided date, flying the pride flag at City Hall starting in June, Memorial Day Parade on May 25 and MOSASIC magazine partnered with the Cleveland Jewish News to print the city’s events and businesses started last year.
• The police department earned a grant from the Department of Homeland Security to allow the purchase 31 portable radios. Its officers also participated in many regional trainings and earned the Triple A Community Traffic Safety Gold Award.
“Looking ahead to 2020, the police department will continue its community policing and outreach programs through Coffee with a Cop, National Night Out and other programs, with the goal of strengthening relationships between our officers and the people they serve,” Brennan said.” We look to update our civil service rules to help us attract and recruit candidates. In 2020, we hope to implement our first ever K9 unit.”
• In 2019, the fire department hired four members to fully restore on-duty staffing levels. The department also now has comprehensive and current building plans.
The fire department will be employing a home safety inspection program by partnering with the American Red Cross in 2020, where officers will go door-to-door to meet residents and offer free services like home safety inspections and smoke detector installations. The department will also get a new ladder truck.