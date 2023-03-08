Two local women are partnering up with The Gathering Place to use their cancer experiences as a way to uplift and support others going through similar diagnoses.
Through a mobile wig salon and outreach vehicle, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Wigs is the result of a collaboration between Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Regina Brett, WKYC anchor and reporter Danielle Wiggins and The Gathering Place CEO Michele Seyranian to bring the organization’s free services and programs, along with a fully-stocked wig salon, into communities that might not have had access to The Gathering Place otherwise.
The goal was to initially raise $25,000 in 25 days to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Brett’s breast cancer diagnosis on Feb. 19, 1998. As of March 8, the initiative hit the goal but additional donations will support the purchase of the van, any customization, stocking it and any services it may offer.
With locations in Beachwood and Westlake, The Gathering Place was founded in 2000 by founding CEO Eileen Saffran. It provides support to individuals with cancer and their families to complement traditional cancer care by addressing the mind, body and spirit through free offerings.
Wig salons, as a concept, aren’t new to The Gathering Place, which has three Regina Brett Wig Salons – one at its Beachwood location, one at its Westlake location and one at MetroHealth in Cleveland. The idea for the traveling salon was inspired by the physical ones, Brett told the Cleveland Jewish News, which resulted in her reaching out to Wiggins to collaborate on the idea. Wiggins will also be celebrating the first anniversary of her own breast cancer diagnosis on March 22.
Both women are currently cancer free.
“There was this dream to bring The Gathering Place into the community,” Brett said. “We thought, why not do a traveling wig salon? And it was one of those moments where we were getting donations right away. But it’s not just bringing wigs into the community – it’s everything The Gathering Place can offer and taking it on the road.”
Coincidentally, Seyranian also had the idea of taking the organization on the road when she was interviewing for the CEO position in 2019 as Shafran prepared to retire. During that interview process, she was asked to create a three-year plan for the organization and, in that plan, she laid out the concept for a vehicle to help take The Gathering Place into new communities.
To see this vision become a reality, Seyranian told the CJN she is “beside herself.” Seyranian’s daughter was first diagnosed with leukemia at age 4, and had her cancer return a year and a half after Seyranian took the job at The Gathering Place.
“So often, people in the inner city don’t come out to the suburbs for cancer services,” she said. “I knew there was an opportunity to serve more individuals. So, when Regina and I were discussing what to do for her 25th cancer anniversary, I was ecstatic she wanted to do something mobile. It was all perfect, like the stars aligned. Not only will we be able to take wigs into the community, but we can also bring our services to churches, synagogues and community centers. We can take ourselves to so many new places and help people understand what The Gathering Place is.”
Bringing cancer services to communities that otherwise might not have access to them was a big draw for Wiggins, she said. She and Brett are former coworkers, with Wiggins serving as a producer on Brett’s former radio show. During those shows, Brett would frequently speak about her cancer diagnosis and how she dealt with it. Wiggins said those stories stayed with her, and inspired her to take an abnormal lump on her breast seriously.
Once it was confirmed to be cancer, Wiggins got a double mastectomy. While she was out of work for the surgery and to heal, WKYC designed the “Do It For Danielle” campaign to inspire others to regularly check for lumps and irregularities in their breast tissue.
Recognizing not everyone has access to someone encouraging regular breast exams like Brett or her WKYC coworkers, Wiggins said something like a traveling wig salon and programming vehicle will reach vulnerable populations and encourage more women and men to take their health seriously. While she didn’t need radiation or chemotherapy in the end, Wiggins said she expressed concern to her hair stylist, who also makes wigs, about the possibility of losing her hair.
“He said, ‘Danielle, I don’t want you to worry about your hair. I am here for you,’” she said. “That put me at ease. I didn’t worry about my hair coming out. And though I didn’t end up needing that, I was thinking about my sisters that do. I don’t know their circumstances, but the way you wear your hair, especially in the Black community, is a form of expression. It’s your crown. I want to make sure that same sense of relief and calm that my hairdresser gave to me can be given to other people by providing them with a wig they’re proud to wear.”
Another benefit to going into communities with these offerings is that’s where people are most comfortable, Brett said. While she was going through radiation and chemotherapy, and losing her hair as a result, the last thing she said she wanted to do was to go to the hospital for a wig or support services.
“When you went back to the hospital for services, you’re taken back to the experience of being a patient, back to the scene of the crime,’’ she said. “The Gathering Place doesn’t feel like cancer. It feels like home, like hope. It’s so different from going to the hospital because while there is healing there, it feels like you’re a patient all over again. Having an option for women, where on their worst days they don’t have to leave their home or community to try on wigs and feel supported – what a boost to the self-esteem.”
Simply put, coming into these communities show individuals at their most vulnerable point that someone cares, Wiggins said.
“This lets people who are going through the cancer journey know that people care and that they don’t have to go through it alone,” she said. “You don’t have to be public figures like me and Regina for people to care about you. This will speak volumes for those going through this journey, to have access to resources that make them feel beautiful and cared for.”
To donate to the Sisterhood of the Traveling Wigs, visit bit.ly/3yeAcH7.