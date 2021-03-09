Chagrin Falls will get a new community in RiverHaus, a project by Brickhaus and Howard Hanna. The team broke ground Feb. 25, along with Marious Builders and some of the project’s buyers. Marious Builders is led by senior project managers Dustin Crofoot and Les Yager.
The property, located at the intersection of Cleveland and Low streets, will feature six residences, with one already sold and reservations already made on two others, according to a news release. RiverHaus will feature amenities, including oversized windows facing the river, a riverside terrace, high ceilings and quartz counter tops.
Andrew Brickman, principal and developer of Brickhaus, said, “The site is amazing, and the architecture is elegant and rich. We are excited to finally get going.”
According to the release, Laurel Heater from Howard Hanna’s Chagrin Falls office anticipates the other available units will be filled quickly.
“It’s no wonder, the Chagrin market has almost no options for new construction, and the design, location and setting are ideal,” Heater said in the release. “Plus, these are fee-simple homes with no maintenance and incredible views with the Chagrin River at your doorstep, not to mention the short walk to all Chagrin Falls shops and restaurants.”
The residences feature three floor plans: 2,500 to 3,600 square feet finished and 3,000 to 6,200 square feet in total. Preconstruction pricing starts at $789,000 for townhomes and $1.209 million for the detached/single family residences.