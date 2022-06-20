For the second year in a row, Broadview Heights was named the 2022 winner of the Mind Challenge for the New Majority, defeating Twinsburg in the final round on June 15 at Solon Senior Center.
Broadview Heights won a grand prize of $2,500. Twinsburg, which finished third in 2021, won the second place prize of $1,500. Cleveland Heights placed third and received a $1,000 prize. Mentor, a two-time champion, placed fourth and won $500.
The challenge is a trivia tournament created to enhance senior socialization and encourage those at senior centers across Northeast Ohio to exercise their minds. Over 90 teams from 51 cities competed in this year’s tournament, which started on May 9. It was developed in 2018 by Art Greenberg of Reminderville and Phil Levine of Orange, with the help of Jill Frankel, director of active adult and senior services for the city of Solon. The first competition was held in winter 2018, going into early spring 2019.
Lana Oriani of Get Lucky Trivia served as the host once again, with Cleveland radio personality Larry Morrow delivering a keynote address prior to the final round.
“Our semi final and final rounds brought tremendous excitement to the Mind Challenge tournament,” Greenberg and Levine said in a joint statement. “The final round was packed with lead changes that made it even more interesting before Broadview Heights pulled away to victory. We congratulate all the winners and all the over 90 teams for a great 2022 Mind Challenge. We cannot wait until next year’s tournament.”
Next year’s tournament will begin on May 8, 2023.
For more information about the 2022 Mind Challenge for the New Majority, visit themindchallenge.com.