Broadview Heights was named the 2021 winner of the Mind Challenge for the New Majority, defeating Willoughby Hills in the last round, according to an Aug. 18 news release. The challenge is a trivia contest geared to enhance senior socialization and encourage those at senior centers across Northeast Ohio to use their minds.
The win by Broadview Heights unseats two-time winner Mentor.
Hosted by Lana Oriani of Get Lucky Trivia and created by Art Greenberg of Reminderville and Phil Levine of Orange, Broadview Heights got to the finals by defeating Avon Lake in a “fact-finding four-match,” with Willoughby Hills beating Twinsburg in their contest. Both the fact-finding four-match and championship events were held on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 at Solon Senior Center, 35000 Portz Parkway.
Broadview Heights won $2,500 as its first-place cash prize; second place Willoughby Hills won $1,500; third place Twinsburg won $1,000; and fourth place Avon Lake won $500.
The Broadview Heights team has decided to donate their winnings to Yuletide Hunger, an organization that provides food to low-income families during the holiday season, the release said.
“Thanks to Art, Phil and Lana for their efforts on creating a fun and exciting tournament,” Amy Jo Washabaugh, human services director for Broadview Heights, said in the release. “During these trying times, it was great to see the seniors out of the house, socializing and using their minds. We look forward to next year’s tournament.”
More than 52 teams and more than 300 participants were involved in this year’s competition, representing 30 Northeast Ohio cities.
“We’re thrilled to have three new cities in our Fact Finding Four,” Greenberg and Levine said in a joint statement. “We offer our congratulations to not only Broadview Heights but also all the other cities and their seniors for an outstanding tournament. We also thank the senior directors and their staffs for a job well done.”
Next year’s Mind Challenge competition will kick off on May 9, 2022.
Mind Challenge was launched in 2018 by Greenberg and Levine with the help of Jill Frankel, director of the active adult and senior services for the city of Solon. The first competition was held in the late winter of that year, going into early spring 2019.
To learn more about Mind Challenge for the New Majority, visit themindchallenge.com.