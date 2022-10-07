Garfield Heights-based Brunswick Companies is celebrating 50 years of providing insurance and risk management consulting services to customers in all 50 states.
Founded in 1972 by the late Morton Stein in Akron, the business is now led by his son, president and CEO Todd Stein, a member of the second generation of the family’s three generations in the business. Today, Brunswick Companies specializes in property and casualty insurance for both businesses and families, providing solutions for commercial insurance, risk management, personal insurance and surety bonds.
Looking back on the legacy of his father, who died in 2018, Todd Stein told the Cleveland Jewish News that he feels the business is fortunate to reach such a milestone. He lives in Moreland Hills and is a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike and Anshe Sfard-Revere Road Synagogue in Akron. He joined the firm 43 years ago.
“My dad was always looking to the future to stay one step ahead of the competition,” Stein said. “When I think back to all of the hard work and memories of creating Brunswick to what it is today, I think of how fortunate we are to have such amazing clients and team members over the years that helped us get to this milestone anniversary.”
Always alongside Morton Stein was his wife, Geraldine Stein, all while he molded the company into what it is today. She told the CJN it was a dream of his to open an insurance business, so when he did in 1972, she “was very proud.”
“Soon after, our son Todd joined in 1979, and today it gives me so much nachas to see my grandchildren take it to the next generation,” said Geraldine Stein, 87, who lives in Beachwood and is a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. “I could not be prouder that the next generation is following Mort’s desire for them to stand out as industry leaders across the world. His legacy lives on through the next two generations. If Mort were here today, he would be so proud of what Todd and his daughters have done, not just with the business, but how they give back to the community – both Jewish and the rest of the world.”
That third generation is made up of Todd Stein and his wife Carmie’s daughters –
senior vice president Michelle Hirsch; senior vice president of commercial/risk management Rachel Weinberg; and Abby Diamond. Hirsch joined the firm 18 years ago, while Weinberg joined 13 years ago and Diamond five years ago. Being part of a family business that has lasted 50 years is something to be proud of, all three daughters told the CJN.
“I feel proud to know that for 50 years, we have surrounded ourselves with the best insurance minds to provide our clients with the best insurance services,” said Hirsch, 40, of Orange, who is a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. “Every generation has a different style and our family has embraced those changes throughout our 50 years.”
Weinberg, 38, who lives in Orange and is a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, said her involvement at Brunswick Companies feels like an honor. Joining the family business after college and after working for a large insurance firm in Boston, she said she felt “excited” to return home to Brunswick Companies in 2009.
“Some of our clients have trusted us to handle their personal and business needs since the very beginning,” she said. “It is an honor to grow alongside our clients by properly protecting their risk. ... I work with my dad every day on some of our largest commercial clients and love every minute. He has taught me so much over the years and now he has full trust in me to take the lead.”
Joining Brunswick Companies later in her career, Abby Diamond told the CJN she learns so much working alongside her family every day. But, her favorite part is the client work, she said.
“Helping our clients understand what they have versus what they actually need is what I love best,” said Diamond, 36, of Moreland Hills, who attends B’nai Jeshurun. “Every day is something new and different, but we are always helping. That’s what matters.”
As the company continues forward, all five family members expressed the same sentiment – a hopeful future of more milestones, both personal and professional, to come.
“Our goal is to always work and grow in a smart way,” Todd Stein, 65, said. “The No. 1 boss at Brunswick is always our client. My hope for the future is that our clients continue to always be happy and our team will do whatever it takes to make that happen. While it’s too early to predict the future, I am a proud zayde to nine grandchildren. We all work hard every day with the goal that Brunswick will still be thriving for the fourth generation – should they want to join.”
The Stein family was honored by the Cleveland Jewish News in 2018 as recipients of the CJN Generation Award at that year’s CJN 18 Difference Makers event.