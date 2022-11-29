Gary Gomez is a truck driver by day and an award-winning singer who keeps Neil Diamond’s songs alive at night.
As the front man of The Diamond Project, which is a Neil Diamond Tribute band with 10 members, Gomez was voted best male vocalist at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards Sept. 25 at FWD Day + Nightclub in the Flats in downtown Cleveland.
Since Diamond, 81, was been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018, he no longer tours and has sold the rights to his catalog of music to Universal Music Group.
Diamond has never been shy about his Jewish faith. He sang “Kol Nidre” in a famous Yom Kippur scene in the film “The Jazz Singer,” and has been called “the Jewish Elvis”. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland in 2011, won a Grammy for Lifetime Achievement and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Gomez continues to bring Diamond’s songs to life in front of fans across Northeast Ohio and has performed at venues such as Mapleside in Brunswick, The Grove in Mayfield and the House of Blues in downtown Cleveland.
“I am not a Neil impersonator,” Gomez, a Brunswick resident, said in a news release. “I don’t look like him and I’m not trying to be him. The beauty of any tribute, especially one of a band that doesn’t play live anymore, is we’re keeping the music alive. That’s why Neil wholeheartedly supports tributes.”
Gomez has been performing Diamond’s music for 14 years and over 400 shows, the release stated. He started with The Diamond Project after auditioning on a whim.
“By nature, I’m pretty reserved and would never even have the nerve to sing karaoke,” Gomez said in the release. “But I took a leap of faith and learned ‘Sweet Caroline’ and auditioned. They picked me.”
With his career as a truck driver for Reliable Transport, the family trucking company hauling freight in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan, Gomez has the time to practice for his performances.
“Not all our customers know my side gig, but one time I delivered to Willoughby schools and a couple of them came running over to say hello after recognizing me from our shows,” he said in the release. “I do get recognized by our fans occasionally in stores and when out and about. That’s always fun.”
Gomez was at a party in 1981 and started quietly singing along to “Hello Again,” Diamond’s popular song from “The Jazz Singer” movie soundtrack at the time. A friend noticed and said he sounded just like Diamond. Then, almost 30 years later, he noticed an ad in a local band help-wanted section for a lead singer for a Diamond tribute band.
