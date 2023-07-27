Brush High School class of 1957 held its “65 + 1” reunion July 15 at the high school in Lyndhurst. The event featured assistant principal Jana Jenkins as the guest speaker and tour guide through the school. Committee member Howard “Hutch” Stoller served as emcee and presented awards to Brush principal Michael Fording, who was unable to attend, for his support in working with the reunion committee, and classmate David Gottdiener, who traveled the farthest to attend, coming from his home in Frankfort, Germany.
Publisher’s Note: Jerry Adelstein is the father of Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.