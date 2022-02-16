About 40 to 50 students at Brush High School in Lyndhurst staged a walk-out Feb. 8 in protest of the administration’s decision to re-enforce the school’s dress code and student behavior after complaints of alleged sexual harassment between students at the school.
Following reports of the walk-out, South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools Superintendent Linda N. Reid sent a letter to district parents Feb. 9 summarizing the events that transpired at the school, the actions being taken by the district to address the matter and to acknowledge the participating student’s voices, the letter said.
“To be clear, the SEL Schools has absolutely zero tolerance for harassment of any type, period,” Reid wrote. “There is an active investigation being conducted by assistant superintendent Melissa Thompson.”
In response to the walkout, Reid said that the district plans to create a student advocacy council to “provide students with a safe space to share their voice and pressing concerns.”
“It is important for students to know how and who they can communicate their concerns and claims to so that they feel safe and heard,” she wrote. “I will be working with district leadership and community partners to help facilitate a forum for students and their parents to gain an understanding of the process and the support that is available to them.”
In closing the letter, she reiterated that the South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools is “committed to a harassment-free staff and student culture and will investigate this matter to the fullest extent to ensure that this standard is upheld.”
“We are listening to the student voice that was communicated (Feb. 8) and taking appropriate steps to turn this voice into meaningful action,” Reid said. “This investigation, however, is currently ongoing and we ask for your patience as we make every effort to investigate these claims in an accurate, fair and comprehensive manner.”
At a school board meeting on Feb. 15, board members took public comments from parents and students who feel as though their concerns aren’t being heard. Melissa Anderson, one of the parents in attendance and mother of Brush High School sophomore Lillian, asked about an alleged student assembly held with female sophomore students that touched on female student behavior around male students, preferred pronoun usage, dress code expectations for female students and about the policies that would be put into place to “ensure that the entire body of SEL employees is proficiently trained on sexual harassment, sexual assault, trauma and microaggressions on a sexual nature.”
“As the body that approves educational standards and goals, how will you assure the stakeholders of this community that when the non-male, non-cisgender students are at school they will be safe?” she asked. “How will you assure the stakeholders in this community that you’re proactively working to teach social-emotional skills to reduce violence?”
Another parent, Roylene Payne, submitted a public comment via email that board president Cassandra M. Jones read out loud at the meeting, asking if the claims of sexual harassment at the high school have been addressed and what plans are in place for “the safety and security of our children.”
“As a parent advocate, I believe the solution to this problem not reoccurring would be placing mentorship programs that would bring sexual assault and mental health awareness to your students and bring our children the security they need to feel safe in their school environment,” Payne wrote.
In response to the public comment, Jones said that the board has always been “very cordial at trying our best to answer public comment when our constituents and our community members render said public comment,” but that “unfortunately there are times where active investigations are going on and legally there are times such as that where we cannot engage and answer questions when that situation is happening.”
“The concerns that you have are a direct indication of the concern and support that you have for our students, their safety, the district and the community,” she said. “Again, as we’ve stated before, our school district is hands down committed to a harassment-free staff and student culture and this matter that is questioned is being fully investigated to ensure that the standard is being held. While this investigation is currently ongoing, I am going to ask for you to have some patience while we continue to go through this process and believe that every effort to investigate the claims to be certain they’re accurate, fair and comprehensively looked at will be done. That being said, I can’t answer your questions.”