Charles F. Brush High School in Lyndhurst inducted six alumni into its Wall of Achievement on Nov. 10 at The Venue at StoneWater in Highland Heights. The induction honors “substantial accomplishments of those who have passed through Brush’s halls and have gone onto significant accomplishments,” according to a news release.
The inductees were Larry Bloom, class of 1961, Joe Hennes, class of 2000, Simone Jelks class of 2004, Robert Kain class of 1979, Barbara Roman class of 1968 and former administrator David Nichting.
Bloom, a graduate of Ohio University in Athens, served in Vietnam and worked as a professional writer at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., the release said. He taught at Trinity College and Fairfield University and has authored and co-authored several books. His writings have been featured in publications, such as The New York Times and the Miami Herald.
Hennes obtained his degree from Ohio University and worked for Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization that produced “Sesame Street”, from 2012 to 2021. He starred in several episodes, contributed to writing scripts and served as a producer on multiple podcasts on which he interviewed the puppeteers who operated the Muppets.
Jelks enjoyed a basketball career in which she continues to stand as the leader in points, free throws, rebounds and steals. She attended the University of Southern California in Los Angeles on a full athletic scholarship and is one of five female NBA referees and the only African American female referee. She is the author of “One-on-One,” a book that encourages young people to be themselves.
Kain, a graduate of the University of San Diego, is an entrepreneur, biotech executive, architect and engineer.. He designed systems used by 23 and Me, Ancestry DNA and other companies that provide genotyping services. His systems are also used at academic and medical institutions to aid in the research of rare genetic diseases. He has served on several boards, including the YMCA and La Jolla Country Day Foundation.
Roman graduated from The Ohio State University in Columbus and Cleveland State University’s College of Law, and is a partner at Meyers, Roman, Friedberg and Lewis. She has been inducted into Cleveland State University’s College of Law Hall of Fame, has been recognized as one of the top 50 lawyers in Ohio and one of the top 25 lawyers in Cleveland. Roman formerly served as the president of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association.
Nichting served as Brush’s assistant principal from 1971 to 1997. “During that time, he developed a deep and compassionate relationship with students, staff and families in the community,” the release stated. “He provided kindness, support, discipline and professionalism. He joined the Brush High School administrative team after having served as a teacher, coach and counselor in parochial and public schools alike.”
Also honored at the ceremony were 26 members of the class of 2023. They were: Abdullah Akaiya, Khyila McCall, Ziyah Beasley-Talley, Madeline Pugh, Sujing Chen, Madison Radaker, Anyla Crenshaw, Sujan Rai, Karmyn Dancy, Ronisha Reed, Khalia Dogan, Rodeya Stallworth, Grace Fortunato, Punam Subba, Hannah Holt, Luanna Traben, Alina Lein, Giovanni Tripi, Michelle Lein, Morgan Tyus, Seth Lewis, Jr., Benjamin Weil, Emily Loya, Lauren Weil, Christopher Matovic and Anastasija Williams.