Elaine Bryant, the deputy chief of the Detroit Police Department, will be the next leader of the Columbus Division of Police, according to another finalist for the position, retired Newark, N.J., police chief Ivonne Roman.
Bryant would be the first Black woman to lead the Columbus police and the first person from outside the division to take on the job.
Bryant, 48, has been with the Detroit police since 2014, starting in community relations and working her way up to deputy chief in September 2019, overseeing neighborhood policing.
Sending a BIG CONGRATS to Detroit's Deputy Chief Elaine Bryant on being selected as the next Columbus, OH Police Chief. She was stellar during the town hall and the residents of Columbus are lucky to have her. GodSpeed sis; & we want you/CPD as our next @30x30initiative partner!— Ivonne Roman (@PD_PhD) June 1, 2021
Hiring someone with a background in community relations and from outside Columbus comes at a time of great tension between the police and the community over several police shootings of Black citizens and amid calls for a change in police culture in the city. One of those incidents, the fatal police shooting of 47-year-old Andre Hill, led to a record settlement of $10 million.
Meanwhile, groups such as Building Responsibility Equality and Dignity, or B.R.E.A.D., an interfaith advocacy group with strong ties to the Jewish community, has been pushing for fundamental changes. The group has called for rebuilding trust between police and the community and advocated for hiring someone from outside of the division in order to help change the culture.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has yet to formally announce the hire.
This is a developing story and will be updated.