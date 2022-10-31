1.jpg

Bryden Elementary School students unveil their new book vending machine with the help of Beachwood Schools Foundation board members Shubhada Rao, from left, Caroline Rado, Melissa Arbuckle, vice president Shana Wallenstein, president Lauren Raff and Raina Li, and Jen Ferns, co-president of the Beachwood PTO. The children are Cecily Rado, from left, Melody Wang, Evelyn Arbuckle, Landon Ferns, Srijan Ithychanda and George Li Vaughn.

 Photo / Beachwood City Schools

Students at Bryden Elementary School in Beachwood now have access to a new book vending machine, courtesy of the Beachwood Schools Foundation through the Above and Beyond program.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Oct. 7 at the school, with comments from principal Arianna DeGeorge. The Above and Beyond program raises money to enhance educational programming throughout the district.

“We first and foremost want to thank the Beachwood Schools Foundation for their incredible, generous donation of the Bryden book vending machine,” DeGeorge said at the event, the release stated.

According to the release, each student will have an opportunity to select a free book from the machine by earning tokens for showing kindness to others. The initiative is tied to the school’s character education, which is based on the book, “Have You Filled a Bucket Today,” by Carol McCloud.

2.JPG

Noah Cracraft uses the new book vending machine at Bryden Elementary School.

“We are all bucket fillers in this school,” reading teacher Michelle Mayer said during the ceremony, according to the release. “We all look out for each other, we are kind, and we make sure everybody’s doing OK.”

With the Beachwood PTO, the foundation also purchased the books for the vending machine.

“We wanted to do something really special for the kids at Bryden,” Beachwood Schools Foundation vice president Shana Wallenstein said at the event, the release stated.

Other city officials in attendance included Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns, councilwoman Danielle Shoykhet and councilman Joshua Mintz, along with members of the Beachwood Schools Foundation, Beachwood Board of Education and Beachwood PTO.

3.jpeg

Melody Wang, from left, Evelyn Arbuckle, Cecily Rado and George Li Vaughn enjoy the books they got from the new book vending machine.

“I’m sure all the kids who are older than you wish they had a machine like this to get books from,” Berns said to the students, according to the release.

Superintendent Robert P. Hardis said, “For us, there is probably no more important job that we have in school than to make sure a love and joy of reading is inspired very early on with our youngest students. This vending machine is the perfect tool for us to do that.”

