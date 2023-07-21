Milestones Autism Resources co-founder and operations director Mia Buchwald Gelles received the 2023 Margaret M. Burley Outstanding Parent Award from the Ohio Coalition for the Education of Children with Disabilities.
The annual award recognizes one Ohio parent of a child with disabilities who demonstrates commitment to education, leadership, awareness and innovation for their child and others.
“It’s a huge, huge honor,” Buchwald Gelles, a Cleveland Heights resident and congregant of Beth El-The Heights Synagogue in Cleveland Heights, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Milestones was founded in 2003 when Buchwald Gelles and Ilana Hoffer Skoff, co-founder and executive director, saw a lack of information and special programing available for those with autism and their families. Each has a child with an autism diagnosis.
“We thought, ‘We’ve learned a lot about how to provide support for our children,’ and we didn’t want it to be a secret,” Buchwald Gelles said.
The nonprofit, which began as a conference garnering 400 individuals in its first year, has grown to a staff of over 20 autistic and non-autistic individuals who serve professionals, parents and individuals of all ages and abilities through consultations and trainings, social groups, a free autism help desk and a website with thousands of resources. The 2023 National Autism Conference, on demand through Aug. 15, has grown to over 1,600 registrants.
“It’s just continued to grow with our goal to improve the lives of autistic individuals, their families, their caregivers and professionals by connecting them with trusted resources through education and coaching,” Buchwald Gelles said.
Noam Gelles, Buchwald Gelles’ second of three children and the inspiration for Milestones, is now 27 years old. He lives with his fiancee in Chicago, where he has worked as an account support associate for EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young, for four years.
“We’re just very lucky that he was born at a time so many resources were developed that we were able to access and let other people know about and highlight through the work of Milestones,” Buchwald Gelles said.
In addition to Milestones, Buchwald Gelles, a member of the 2015 class of CJN Difference Makers, served as a board member for the Ohio Coalition for the Education of Children with Disabilities for six years. She has worked to build coalitions and networks to support individuals with autism. Having worked with so many others, Buchwald Gelles said it feels “unusual” to be honored as an individual.
“So much of the work of Milestones Autism Resources and OCECD is in collaboration, and it’s in partnership with other people and it couldn’t be done any other way,” Buchwald Gelles said. “It’s just a surprise to get an individual award like that. The work so clearly takes a village to accomplish, and I acknowledge that a hundred percent. I could not do any of this work without a community of people working in, volunteering with and supporting those organizations.”
The Margaret M. Burley Awards are named in honor of Margaret Burley, founder and executive director emeritus of Ohio Coalition for the Education of Children with Disabilities. Having worked with Burley, Buchwald Gelles recalled her as a “quiet powerhouse.”
“She was so kind and smart and thoughtful and friendly, and just such an incredible advocate for children with disabilities and created an amazing statewide organization that does great work,” Buchwald Gelles said. “I am just really honored to receive this award in her memory.”