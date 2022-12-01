Buckeye Chai, in association with the Schottenstein Chabad House at The Ohio State University and The Ohio State University Hillel, all in Columbus, will hold a town-hall meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 at Fuchs Mizrachi School at 26600 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood.
The meeting will facilitate a discussion of traditional Jewish life at Ohio State and plans to expand Jewish life in the future on campus. Attendees will also learn how their child may be able to win a $5,000 annual scholarship to the university.
Speakers will include Sarah Deitsch, Chabad program director; Cydney Goldberg, Hillel assistant director; Deborah Rosenthal, director of college guidance at Fuchs Mizrachi; Devra Levine (Laserson), Fuchs Mizrachi and Ohio State alumna; Dan Messeloff, founder of Buckeye Chai; and Esti Silver, Fuchs Mizrachi alumna and member of Ohio State’s 2026 graduating class, who will be tuning in via Zoom.
The in-person event will include light refreshments. RSVPs are requested to Rosenthal at drosenthal@fuchsmizrachi.org. It will also be streamed via Zoom at zoom.us/j/5429466734. The password is 018.