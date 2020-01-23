MGM Northfield Park announced Jan. 23 the appointment of Matt Buckley as its new president and COO, succeeding Chris Kelley, who is leaving to run MGM Springfield in Massachusetts.
Buckley most recently served as vice president of marketing and player marketing at MGM Grand Detroit in Michigan.
According to MGM Resorts Regional Portfolio President Jorge Perez, Buckley’s years of experience and track record of success made him the best candidate for the role.
“While in Detroit, Matt has played a key role in MGM’s positioning as the casino of choice and in MGM’s regional growth strategy,” Perez said in a Jan. 23 media release. “He will be a great addition to Northfield Park as we continue our progress at the property, in the community and with our team.”
Prior to joining MGM Resorts in 2008, Buckley spent over a decade with Hilton Hotels and Caesars Entertainment.
“MGM Northfield Park is a vibrant facility and is the best in the market thanks to the outstanding team members and excellent service they provide,” Buckley said in the release. “I am eager to join the team in Northfield Park and to be working in this welcoming community.”
He will assume the role upon regulatory approval.