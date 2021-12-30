Ahead of New Year’s Eve and the holiday weekend, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan issued statements to the public on the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county and across the state, urging them to keep public health in mind when gathering for celebrations.
Cuyahoga County currently leads the state in all COVID-19 measures with nearly 220,000 COVID-19 cases, 11,000 hospitalizations and 2,800 deaths to date, according to a news release attached to the statements.
On a national scale, over the last week, Cuyahoga County is ninth in the country in average daily cases, 13th in the average daily hospitalizations per 100,000 people, and 12th in the average daily deaths.
Given those trends, Budish urged residents to avoid large crowds ahead of the new year.
“With the holiday weekend approaching, many people have planned to get together with friends and family to throw large parties, go to bars or attend other large events to ring in the new year,” he said. “I certainly understand the desire to go out and celebrate after we’ve been restricted for so long. But I want to strongly urge people to avoid big crowds, and if you do go out, wear a mask.”
Budish continued, saying residents owe it to frontline workers to “limit exposure so we’re not piling on their already heavy burden” as the omicron variant buckles local health care systems.
“Remember, giving up large gatherings for fun now is a much better option than gathering for a funeral later,” he said.
Allan mirrored the sentiments in his statement, adding the current transmission rate in Cuyahoga County is a “historic high for our community since the start of the pandemic.”
“We’re sounding the alarm, urging our community to take every precaution to prevent further transmission that could pile on to our hospital systems, which are already bursting at the seams,” he said. “... This is serious business. Unvaccinated and unmasked means that you will be exposed to the virus in the coming days. Gathering with large groups of people for New Year’s celebrations only compounds these formidable risks.”
Allan urged residents to get their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, avoid large gatherings and mask up “to protect the ones you love.”
“Our choices over the next 48 hours will mean the difference between life and death for some of our residents,” he said. “Help us work towards a brighter 2022, for everyone.”
For information about testing and vaccination locations, visit bit.ly/2O4M5fc.