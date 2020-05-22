County Executive Armond Budish announced Cuyahoga County's personal protective equipment program has distributed one million items of PPE to first responders and health care providers and warned against contact tracing scams May 22.
The PPE program filled more than 1,000 resource requests, Budish said during a Cuyahoga County Board of Health press briefing.
PPE ranging from face masks, gloves, gowns and other items were sent to first responders; hospitals; health care providers; nursing homes and assisted living facilities; alcohol, drug addiction and mental health service providers; cities; municipalities; and courts.
The PPE came from donations, the Strategic National Stockpile and items purchased as a county government.
Budish authorized $2 million for the purchase of PPE on April 20.
"I have pledged to do more as the need arises," Budish said.
The Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs has also been focusing on recent COVID-19 contact tracing scams.
Budish said scammers have been posing as contact tracers calling, emailing or texting people to get their Social Security numbers or other personal data.
"Contact tracers will never, never, never ask people for their Social Security numbers, banking information or for money," Budish said. "Don't click on links or texts that say you were exposed to COVID-19."
Romona Brazile, CCBH's director of prevention and wellness, said contact tracers would ask for someone's name, date of birth, address and people they've been in contact with.
For more information on contact tracing scams and what to do if you're contacted, visit the Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs' website at consumeraffairs.cuyahogacounty.us/