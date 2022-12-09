As his final term nears a close, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish delivered his seventh and final State of the County address Dec. 9.
In the virtual address, Budish provided the community with a review of his eight years in office, from accomplishments, challenges and how he worked to lay the foundation for the future. He focused in on five major steps.
“The five items I’ve selected are all thing we were told couldn’t be done, but sometimes it doesn’t work out that way,” Budish, who opted not to run for re-election, said in the address. “The five subjects are: 1) Getting us safely and successfully through the pandemic. 2) Giving our kids a great start in life. 3) Creating and retaining thousands of jobs. 4) Creating a more equitable justice system. and 5) Ensuring we’ll have basketball and baseball to entertain us for many years to come. All while putting the county government in the best financial position we have ever been in.”
After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Budish said the county immediately started the emergency operations center to coordinate the region’s pandemic response, then turned to personal protection equipment, tracking more down when supplies were low.
As prisoners in jails and prisons around the country were dying of COVID, he said his administration worked with judges, prosecutors, the sheriff and county staff to cut the jail population in half and set up screening protocols, isolation and quarantine areas.
The pandemic highlighted the digital divide as students transitioned to virtual learning. In an effort to take the county from one of the worst connected counties to one of the best, Budish said they recently announced a partnership with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the state of Ohio to make affordable high-speed internet available to the least connected areas in the Cleveland suburbs, and the city of Cleveland is making plans to cover Cleveland residents.
In improving the lives of children in the county, Budish highlighted his efforts to double the number of kids in the pre-k program and addressing the high infant mortality rate by funding First Year Cleveland.
Setting out in his first term to add or retain 10,000 jobs, Budish said he doubled his goal, retaining and adding 20,000 jobs – attributing the success to investing in small businesses, bringing in large companies and real estate projects.
In creating a more equitable justice system, Budish said the county created the first County Diversion Center in the state and training police to identify and bring non-violent offenders suffering from mental health an addiction to the center.
As the leases for the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field came due, the county and the city of Cleveland provided resources for upgrades to the facilities and lock in leases for the next 15 years.
Through careful management and budgeting, Budish said the county government went from facing financial issues at the outset of his term to leaving reserve funds of more than $200 million, almost twice the mandated reserve.
“I’m very proud of all we have done working together, from economic growth to criminal justice and human services reform, and the list of our accomplishments is both broad and deep,” Budish said.
Budish’s term ends Dec. 31. Chris Ronayne assumes the office of the county executive Jan. 1, 2023.
For the full end of term report, visit cuyahogacounty.us.