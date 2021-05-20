Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish described the various efforts the county undertook to maintain Cuyahoga County’s safety and security throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and the forward-moving endeavors the county will continue heading into the future during his virtual State of the County address May 20.
The address was hosted by The City Club of Cleveland, and city club CEO Dan Moulthrop moderated a question-and-answer session with Budish following his speech.
In Budish’s sixth State of the County address – and first one done virtually – the second-term county executive highlighted that Cuyahoga County is poised to survive the pandemic with strength and vitality.
He noted the county grew 6% in the pandemic and witnessed a number of positive trends despite COVID-19’s crippling hold.
“We had to anticipate, evaluate and adjust to our COVID opponent on a daily basis,” Budish said.
Throughout the pandemic, the county performed the following efforts:
• Donated over 16 million items of personal protective equipment to over 1,500 medical facilities, first responders, group homes, schools and others.
• Halved the inmate population at the county jail to reduce the virus’ spread and allow quarantine space through a collaboration with the county sheriff, prosecutors, judges and defense bar. This effort resulted in zero prisoner deaths.
• Provided over 119,000 nights of hotel stays to over 1,000 different shelter residents, and increased quarantine and vaccine efforts. This helped keep COVID rates below 8% in the homeless population.
• Worked with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, the Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland, the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging and the Senior Center Network to make sure those who experienced financial struggles received needed vital resources.
• Established and invested almost $20 million in an eviction protection program intended to help renters and landlords. An additional $10 million investment will soon follow and will assist renters with meeting their housing payments to not lose their residences.
• Invested $11.5 million to give 1,500 small businesses and about 170 restaurants – half of which minority owned – grants through a Small Business Stabilization Fund.
As the county makes its triumphant and long-awaited exit from the pandemic, Budish tackled the county’s many efforts intended to boost the economy, aid for in-need communities and improve equity.
The following are endeavors the county has started and aims to continue:
• Opened the Cuyahoga County Diversion Center in Cleveland – the first diversion center in the state – that will serve as a refuge where people with mental illness and substance abuse struggles can be moved from the criminal justice system and into a mental health treatment system. It’s Budish’s goal that the center will keep about 500 people out of the criminal justice system in its first year.
• Retained and saw the establishments of numerous businesses into the county, like the Sherwin-Williams headquarters and its research and development facility, and GOJO. These businesses have brought in hundreds of new jobs and retained thousands of jobs.
• Working on three business attraction and job creation programs, including a micro grids program to connect hooked up locations to a grid of constant power, water attraction to bring in businesses and residents looking to receive fresh water access and the lake front plan to create a walking and biking trail and make safer opportunities for pedestrians and cyclists to maneuver.
• Created numerous efforts to combat racism and inequality, like adopting a resolution that declared racism a public health crisis and made two equity commissions to identify systemic problems and recommend solutions.
• Established widespread COVID-19 vaccination sites, like pushing for the creation of the state’s largest mass vaccination clinic at the Bert L. and Iris S. Wolstein Center, where 250,000 shots have been given to residents. The county also gave $5 million to its partnership with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and the MetroHealth System to provide testing to minority communities.
• Provided 11,000 laptops, hot spots and internet service to 1,000 families lacking internet access in Cleveland.
• Crafted brand-new pilot program Neighborhood Surge to transform the county’s poorest communities by discovering the communities’ priorities and then solving those issues with many local organizations. The program will start in Central, a neighborhood in Cleveland, and will push to cut the digital divide, create jobs, provide literacy opportunities and foster entrepreneurship.
“I’m grateful for all we’ve been able to achieve,” Budish said. “When we move forward together with our heads and our hearts, our future will be far safer, richer and healthier. Together, we can do great things. Together, we all thrive.”
Budish will be up for re-election in 2022.
Lee Weingart has already announced his candidacy for county executive.