Armond D. Budish, former Cuyahoga County Executive, was named the Mandel Public Service Executive in Residence for Cleveland State University’s Levin College of Public Affairs and Education after an extensive national search, according to a news release.
He will officially join the university for this three-year, time-limited term appointment on May 31.
“Armond has the right background, history and has served Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and Ohio with distinction,” Roland V. Anglin, dean of the Levin College of Public Affairs and Education, said in the release. “Having his experience as a former elected official and senior leader will help us accomplish our mission – as well as advance our new college’s leadership and administrative capacity – to become an even greater force in public affairs.”
Budish served two terms as county executive from 2015 to 2022. He was a four-term Ohio State Representative from the 8th district and served as Speaker of the House from 2009 to 2011. He was re-elected to the House in 2010 and 2012.
Funded by the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, the three-year grant for the position allowed the Levin College to recruit an experience leader who has held a major elected or appointed public office, the release stated. The selection process targeted leaders who were in the phase of their career where they can be a reflective practitioner, resource developer, instructor and a presence in regional public affairs.
Prior to entering politics in 2006, Budish was a consumer and elder law attorney specializing with the law firm Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck. He also hosted a weekly Sunday morning senior issues TV program titled “Golden Opportunities” on WKYC, the release stated.