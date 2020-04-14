Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish signed an executive order April 14 for all flags at Cuyahoga County facilities to be flown at half-staff in memorial of the deaths due to COVID-19 in both the county and around the world.
“I feel an incredible sadness for the families that have lost loved ones due to the COVID-19 virus,” Budish said. “I signed this executive order to signify a remembrance of the lives lost—you are in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”
Twenty-five Cuyahoga County residents – excluding Cleveland – have died as a result of COVID-19.