Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced his decision not to run for a third term in a Nov. 16 Cuyahoga County YouTube video.
Budish’s term will end Dec. 31, 2022.
“This was not an easy decision,” Budish, 68, said in the video. “In fact it was a very hard decision. It’s the greatest honor of my life to serve as county executive. I’m proud of the great work we’ve done together to improve the quality of life for those most in need and to help take Cleveland and Cuyahoga County to higher levels of economic growth and innovation. I love waking up every morning thinking about what we’ll do today to help improve the lives of the people of Cuyahoga County.”
This is a developing story.