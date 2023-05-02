Orange High School in Pepper Pike was placed on a “modified lockdown” May 2 while school administrators and law enforcement investigated a report of a bullet found in the cafeteria, according to an email from Superintendent Lynn Campbell to parents. During the lockdown, students were instructed to stay in their classrooms behind locked doors as the investigation progressed.
A student came forward during the search, claiming ownership of the bullet, the email said. The student was escorted by administrators and officers to their vehicle where they were storing a small caliber rifle and ammunition. The weapon and ammunition were immediately seized by police and the student was taken into police custody. The school also administered disciplinary action.
“I commend our staff and local law enforcement for their alertness and quick, effective response to this situation,” Campbell wrote. “Providing a safe learning environment for our students and staff is a priority. We will keep you informed during these types of situations and ask that you remember that all accurate, official information on these matters will come directly from the Orange Schools.
“Please remember if you see something, say something. Please join us in encouraging students, and anyone else, who may have information about a possible safety threat to any of our schools to report the concern.”
The Pepper Pike Police Department said in a news release criminal charges are pending against the student.
“Today, the Pepper Pike Police received a call that an Orange High School staff member found an unspent, small caliber round in the cafeteria,” police said. “Police assisted Orange High School staff with proper safety procedures. The student owner of the small caliber round was forthcoming, and assisted police and staff with the investigation. The student and additional property were then removed from the school grounds by police. Though it is not believed at this time that the student had any harmful intentions, criminal charges are pending.”