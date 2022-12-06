Beachwood City Councilman Mike Burkons has filed a complaint with the Ohio Court of Claims based on the denial of his public records request for anonymous emails and internet posts aimed at Beachwood senior administrative staff.
The posts were deemed at first as “defamatory” and “threatening,” and later termed as “untrue,” by Beachwood council.
Burkons said his Nov. 10 public records request and his repeated verbal and emailed requests to Beachwood Law Director Stewart Hastings were denied.
He filed the complaint with the Ohio Court of Claims Nov. 29. In an email sent to some residents and obtained by the Cleveland Jewish News, he explained his decision to do so.
“This shouldn’t have to be said, but it isn’t illegal for anyone to criticize the city or its officials as people have a constitutional right to (1) anonymously criticize public officials and (2) make ‘vehement, caustic, and sometimes unpleasantly sharp attacks on government and public officials,’ and (3) it is actually illegal for the city to go after and retaliate against those who do,” Burkons wrote.
The CJN also made multiple public records requests for the emails and internet postings – the latest on Nov. 21. The city law department at first rejected those requests, and on Nov. 29 delivered one email strand containing two emails and one redacted Facebook post.
Hastings, who recommended an ordinance to retain Minc LLC in Orange to look into the source of the emails, had said there were multiple emails and internet postings.
“As of the date of his filing with the Court of Claims on Nov. 29, 2022, Mr. Burkons was entirely aware through his position as a member of Beachwood City Council that he already reviewed the documentation that was the basis for the hiring of Minc Law,” Hastings wrote the CJN in a Nov. 30 email.
Council voted 4-3 on Nov. 21 to authorize Mayor Justin Berns to retain Minc LLC to investigate the anonymous emails and internet postings. If deemed an employee was the source of the emails and postings, Hastings said the city would take “appropriate discipline.”
Council authorized Minc LLC to be paid up to $25,000. Council discussed the hiring of Minc LLC at five meetings spanning 15 days, including a 90-minute executive session.
Inside the emails, posts
A Sept. 20 email strand had been forwarded from Burkons to council members and Berns. It included two emails from miss-marples21@proton.me, dated Sept. 19 and Sept. 20.
The Sept. 19 email targeted Police Chief Kate McLaughlin and Deputy Chief John Resek for their leadership style.
It lists the following purported quotations attributed to McLaughlin: “I’m not here to make friends with any of you; morale starts at the bottom; I’m here to clean up this shitshow; you have to treat officers like children; I don’t need your input.”
It claims there have been more grievances in the last two years than in the past 20 years. It also states: “The deputy chief orders an officer to fire a TASER for demonstration during a community event and throws a temper tantrum when the officer and others refuse due to safety.”
The Sept. 20 email targeted Hastings. It reads in part, “The officers learned that the chief worked with Stewart (Hastings) in the law department to get the comments removed, shut down the poster, attempt to identify the poster, and shut down comments on all following posts. Abusing gov’t resources and powers to silence and investigate a private citizen for 1st amendment comments.”
The Facebook post was from a John Marconi. With redactions, the CJN was unable to determine who was targeted.
June Scharf, Beachwood’s public relations consultant, told the CJN Dec. 6 that the city didn’t remove the Facebook post, but Facebook did so independently after determining it was from a fake account.
At a Nov. 21 city council meeting, council vice president Eric Synenberg accused his colleague, council member Burkons, of being the source of the postings, which Minc LLC is now investigating.
Burkons denied being the source of the postings, saying in a text strand if he were found to be the source, he would resign and apologize publicly. Burkons also demanded that Synenberg resign and publicly apologize if the source was found not to be Burkons.
Prior to being elected to city council, Burkons sent emails critical of the city anonymously, he told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 5.
Synenberg said two previous police chiefs, Gary Haba and Kelly Stillman, were targeted in anonymous emails shortly after they were appointed to their respective positions.
Haba told the CJN Nov. 25 that he had been targeted. A public records request to the city of Beachwood regarding emails targeting Haba yielded an 11-page supplemental report by Detective Allan Baumgartner. That report detailed a more than 10-month-long investigation into four anonymous email addresses.
Stillman told the CJN Nov. 22 he did not receive any anonymous emails, although shortly after he was appointed, he referred to an anonymous email sent to city council that contained a clip someone had recorded of him referring to beating prisoners “all the time” early in his career.
Stillman spoke about the recording and email at a city council meeting Oct. 12, 2020, and said he would find the source and would implement a department rule barring recordings without consent.
Threat of lawsuit
Hastings told council at its Nov. 7 meeting that the target of “at least one social media post” and “more than a few emails” – at least one member of senior administrative staff – has made a hostile workplace claim and has threatened to sue the city.
The Cleveland Jewish News subsequently made a public records request for any demand letters, which are formal threats to sue, regarding the anonymous emails. The Beachwood Law Department responded that the city had nothing responsive of the request.
“I have not read every social media post,” Hastings told city council Nov. 7. “But some of them I understand involved very explicit, scandalous ... accusations against an employee, which even if true, should not be splashed around the workplace. But we do not believe they are true. Certainly the employee that made the hostile work environment complaint and the harassment complaint believes they’re not true.”
When contacted by the CJN for comment Nov. 30, Berns deferred to Hastings.
“There is no legal duty imposed on a municipality to later go back and supplement completed public records requests with additional information,” Hastings wrote in a Nov. 30 email. “Mr. Burkons’ filing in the Court of Claims only speaks to the city’s denial for belief that the emails and Facebook post were not public records at the time of his request. Mr. Burkons fails to acknowledge that the city also had a duty to shield itself and its employees from the potential liability imposed by republishing potentially defamatory statements to a third party. Liability for defamation may be imposed upon those who choose to republish or distribute such information, even as part of a public records request.”
Looking forward for Burkons’ case, according to the Court of Claims website, all public records cases are first referred to mediation with a court staff attorney or magistrate.
“If mediation is unsuccessful, a special master is assigned to review the case and issue a report and recommendation to a judge,” the website reads. “The judge will consider any objections to the special master’s report and recommendation and issue a final order that adopts, modifies or rejects the report and recommendation.”
This is a developing story.